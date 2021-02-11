Advertisement

Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night in Ottawa County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday on US-81 highway, about 8 miles north of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Escape was southbound in the northbound lanes of US-81 when it struck a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling north in the passing lane.

The Ford came to rest on the east shoulder of the southbound lanes and the Chevrolet came to rest on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford, Thomas Huiett, 96, of Salina, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Huiett wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Tasha Meitler, 30, of Delphos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Meitler was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Lexi Meitler, 8, was seriously injured and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

