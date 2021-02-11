Advertisement

Shawnee County commissioners officially approve new health order

From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission meeting on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Comissioners officially approved the new health order issued Wednesday by health officer Dr. Erin Locke. The vote came during their meeting Thursday morning.

The new and less restrictive health order for Shawnee County will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 12, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until March 12, at 11:59 p.m. unless renewed, rescinded or superseded by another order.

SCHD said Dr. Erin Locke has adopted the following changes to local requirements:

  • Mass gathering limits for events have been increased to 300 people or 50% of the venues total capacity
  • Organizations planning events that are expected to be over 300 participants must submit a written plan for review by the COVID-19 Incident Response Team and the Shawnee County Health Officer. Plans are to be sent to covid19info@snco.us
  • Hours of operation for restaurants, bars and nightclubs are to increase to 12 a.m.
  • Consumption of food and beverages at counters is now permitted with appropriate social distancing and barriers between seats
  • Karaoke is permitted and included with other live performances that are allowed

Any questions regarding the new health order can be sent to covid19info@snco.us or call 785-251-4848.

