Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 update
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.
The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a COVID-19 update via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m.
SCHD said those scheduled to speak during the update are as follows:
- Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Health Department - Operations Section Chief
- Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer
- Dr. Robert Kenagy, President & CEO of Stormont Vail Health
- Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
- Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka
