Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 update

(Source: CDC/NIH/NIAID-RML/CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a COVID-19 update via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

SCHD said those scheduled to speak during the update are as follows:

  • Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Health Department - Operations Section Chief
  • Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer
  • Dr. Robert Kenagy, President & CEO of Stormont Vail Health
  • Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
  • Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police identify 19-year-old shooting victim
New Shawnee Co. Health Order extends bar, restaurant hours, increases gathering limits
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran will take on the role as Chief of Staff to the City...
Coming out of retirement: Bill Cochran takes on a new type of Chief role

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Vehicle crashes into beauty shop Thursday morning in southwest Topeka
No serious injuries were reported when a GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle crashed into the...
Car crashes into beauty salon Thursday morning in southwest Topeka
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine