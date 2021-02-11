Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a COVID-19 update via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

SCHD said those scheduled to speak during the update are as follows:

Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Health Department - Operations Section Chief

Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer

Dr. Robert Kenagy, President & CEO of Stormont Vail Health

Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus

Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka

