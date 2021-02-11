Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard decreases to 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is moving further down into the high zone of the COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard.

The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows that the county is now at a total score of 14, which is down from its previous total of 16.

The Scorecard shows that the county’s weekly case incidence for the virus is 364, which is still uncontrolled. However, it shows the trend in case incidence is 19.3% which is in the low zone.

According to the Scorecard, the percent positive for the week of 1/31 - 2/6 is 6%, which is in the moderate zone. It also shows that the percent of new cases with no known source of infection is at 72%, which is in the uncontrolled zone and is the same as the previous week’s scorecard.

The Scorecard also shows that the county’s hospital occupancy rate is 86.2%, which is in the high zone. However, it shows the stress on the public health system is at 10, which is in the moderate zone.

