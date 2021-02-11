Red Cross gives winter safety tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plunging cold temperatures, the American Red Cross, Kansas-Oklahoma Region has responded to 272 events and served 762 clients facing home fires, as of January 21, 2021. The American Red Cross wants to remind people how to safely use space heaters and other heat sources.

“Many people are using space heaters and other heat sources to stay warm during this week’s winter weather and there are simple tips to help people do so safely,” said Johnnie Munn, senior disaster program manager.

Along with these tips, people who need Red Cross services can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

“While we work closely with our community partners in both states to help support people to recover from a disaster if people experience a power outage during this cold weather we encourage them to call 2-1-1 to find out more information,” said Munn.

HEAT YOUR HOME SAFELY

Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the U.S., so to reduce the risk of heating-related fires, the Red Cross recommends these safety steps:

Keep children, pets, and flammable items (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.

To use a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface. Do no place space heaters on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Never plug power cords into an extension cord.

Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and always use a glass or metal fire screen.

Never heat your home with a cooking range or oven.

Turn off space heaters every time you leave your room or go to sleep.

STAY SAFE DURING WINTER WEATHER

Check on your family, friends and neighbors, especially elderly people, people with disabilities and children.

Bring pets indoors. If they must remain outdoors, make sure they have enough shelter to stay warm and that they have access to unfrozen water.

Avoid driving until bad weather has passed. If you must drive, use caution and slow down, especially on ramps, bridges, and overpasses which may freeze.

