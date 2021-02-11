Advertisement

Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received...
Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received Thursday morning, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after law enforcement received a report of an “imminent threat” against the school, Lyon County sheriff’s officials said.

The threat was received Thursday morning by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

North Lyon County Unified School District 251 began its safety protocols and deputies responded to secure the school.

Deputies also made contact with a suspect currently identified as a 16-year-old boy, said Lyon County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jacob Welsh.

The boy was taken into custody without incident, Welsh said.

“We believe, at this time, that the suspect acted alone and there was no one else involved,” Welsh said in a news release. “The investigation continues into the threat. No one was in immediate danger at any point due to the swift action of USD 251 officials.”

Welsh added the sheriff’s office wanted “to remind everyone if you see something, say something. We thank those who spoke up today.”

Northern Heights High School is located just west of the intersection of K-99 and US-56 highways. It is just east of the town of Allen in northern Lyon County.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police identify 19-year-old shooting victim
New Shawnee Co. Health Order extends bar, restaurant hours, increases gathering limits
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran will take on the role as Chief of Staff to the City...
Coming out of retirement: Bill Cochran takes on a new type of Chief role

Latest News

From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee County commissioners officially approve new health order
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard decreases to 14
A 43-year-old Manhattan man on Wednesday evening was booked into the Riley County Jail in...
Manhattan man booked into Riley County Jail on drug counts
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-11-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-11-21