Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

ALLEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after law enforcement received a report of an “imminent threat” against the school, Lyon County sheriff’s officials said.

The threat was received Thursday morning by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

North Lyon County Unified School District 251 began its safety protocols and deputies responded to secure the school.

Deputies also made contact with a suspect currently identified as a 16-year-old boy, said Lyon County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jacob Welsh.

The boy was taken into custody without incident, Welsh said.

“We believe, at this time, that the suspect acted alone and there was no one else involved,” Welsh said in a news release. “The investigation continues into the threat. No one was in immediate danger at any point due to the swift action of USD 251 officials.”

Welsh added the sheriff’s office wanted “to remind everyone if you see something, say something. We thank those who spoke up today.”

Northern Heights High School is located just west of the intersection of K-99 and US-56 highways. It is just east of the town of Allen in northern Lyon County.

