No issues in Mahomes foot surgery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers'...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes reportedly made it through his foot surgery with no issues, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs QB had the surgery to address a turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs. He waited until after the Super Bowl to have the procedure.

