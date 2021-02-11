No issues in Mahomes foot surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes reportedly made it through his foot surgery with no issues, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Patrick Mahomes’ foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson went well today, source said. No issues at all. Time to rehab, while soon chasing a baby around. https://t.co/KHwtkb8yRT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2021

The Chiefs QB had the surgery to address a turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs. He waited until after the Super Bowl to have the procedure.

