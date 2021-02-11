Advertisement

Mayetta woman arrested on Shawnee Co. warrant

Janna L. Marshno was arrested in Jackson Co. for a warrant from Shawnee Co.
Janna L. Marshno was arrested in Jackson Co. for a warrant from Shawnee Co.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Mayetta was arrested on a warrant from Shawnee Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Mayetta is in custody after a traffic stop was conducted in the northern part of the county on Thursday Morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2008 Chevy van south of 286th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger of the vehicle, Jana Lynn Marshno, 34, of Mayetta, was arrested on a Shawnee Co. warrant.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, further investigation led to the discovery that Marshno was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Marshno was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

