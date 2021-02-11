Advertisement

Manhattan man booked into Riley County Jail on drug counts

A 43-year-old Manhattan man on Wednesday evening was booked into the Riley County Jail in...
A 43-year-old Manhattan man on Wednesday evening was booked into the Riley County Jail in connection with drug offenses, officials said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old Manhattan man was behind bars Thursday in the Riley County Jail after his arrest in connection with drug offenses, officials said.

Shannon Lavar Bryant Sr. was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into jail in connection with two counts of distribution of opiates, narcotics or stimulants within 1,000 feet of a school and distribution of a controlled substance, according to Riley County Police records.

Bryant also was booked in connection with using a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation.

He was being held in jail Thursday morning on a $50,000 bond.

