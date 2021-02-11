Advertisement

Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting to discuss COVID updates and lessons

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet and focus on “developing a measured and phased path forward for our community,” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, February 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with the Co-Chairs participating, as well as, the 24 members of the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force.  

The meeting will include a wrap up of the Kansas SPARK Committee work with Lyle Butler and an overview with Riley County Treasurer, Shilo Heger of how SPARK money was administered locally.  The Task Force will receive updates from the Riley County Health Department, USD 383, KSU and an initial analysis from the Regional Business Confidence Survey from the Flint Hills Regional Council. A discussion from lessons learned from the pandemic will also be continued from previous meetings.

The meeting will be televised live on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on the City’s website at http://cityofmhk.com/tv, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cityofmanhattan. Comment during the meeting will not be permitted. A recording will be made available on the City’s website after the meeting.

