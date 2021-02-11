Man arrested Wednesday evening in connection with Atchison burglary and theft

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier in the day at an Atchison apartment complex office, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Gale Hewitt.

According to KAIR, the armed robbery took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Massasoit Apartments complex in the 200 block of N. 3rd Street in Atchison.

A release from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson stated that Hewitt allegedly pointed a handgun at an apartment complex employee walked in on a burglary in progress.

The employee escaped without injury and called police.

Hewitt was accused of stealing cash and a handgun before going to a residence in the 200 block of N. 4th Street, where Wilson said he confronted the home’s occupant and displayed a handgun. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hewitt was seen driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser near 6th and M streets in Atchison.

Wilson said officers saw Hewitt holding a handgun as he ran into a wooded area.

Atchison County sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers established a perimeter. About 18 minutes later, Hewitt was taken into custody north of the wooded area near the 500 block of Harper Drive. A Kansas Highway Patrol dog assisted with the apprehension.

Hewitt was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to KAIR, Hewitt was then booked into the Atchison County Jail in connection with burglary; aggravated assault; theft; theft of a firearm; criminal damage to property; aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; and felony interference with law enforcement.

