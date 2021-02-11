Advertisement

Lifeguards needed in Manhattan, training provided

City of Manhattan Water Parks logo(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The freezing, cold temperatures may have you wishing for warmer weather and summertime. Now is the time to start looking for those summer jobs.

The City of Manhattan has recently announced they will be opening two of their waterparks for the summer of 20-21.

The next step is to hire and train lifeguards, customer service members, and other staff before opening day.

Lifeguards are trained and certified by the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department, and all costs associated with the certification are covered by Parks and Rec. Lifeguard certifications through the City of Manhattan are good for two years.

“We take sixteen and up, we’ll take anybody that wants to be a lifeguard, so if you’re interested in being a lifeguard we’ll certainly train you, as long as you can pass the class, we’re glad to have you onboard.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Specialist, Sydni Baker says.

Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled and can be found at www.mhkprd.com/jobs.

13 News at 10pm