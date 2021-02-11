KDOT names Jaci Vogel new Chief of Maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jaci Vogel has been named the Bureau Chief of Maintenance at the Kansas Department of Transportation. She stands in place of Clay Adams, who is now the KDOT Director of Field Operations.

In 1989, Vogel started in KDOT’s Transportation Planning, and later transferred to Construction and Maintenance, holding several positions in the maintenance area. In 2007, she served for 10 years as the District One Maintenance Engineer. She left KDOT to become the Deputy Director of Public Works - Operations for the City of Topeka, in 2017.

When the position became available, she jumped at the opportunity to return. “It’s an honor and exciting coming back to KDOT which has been the majority of my career...I look forward to assisting the agency maintain the highway infrastructure and provide the necessary resources to the maintenance personnel to do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” she said.

Vogel said she even received an email saying “welcome home”.

