KDHE AND KHC provide assistance to pharmacists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Healthcare-Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance (HAI/AR) Program and the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative (KHC) are providing reimbursement assistance to candidates who successfully complete the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists’ (SIDP) Antimicrobial Stewardship Certificate Program for Pharmacists.

Eligible pharmacists must be actively working with a Kansas acute care hospital and/or long-term care facility, advancing its antimicrobial stewardship program. Applications are open now until Feb. 22, 2021. For more information visit www.khconline.org/SIDP.

KDHE and KHC offered the program in 2019, for the first time. Nineteen pharmacists completed certification in antimicrobial stewardship:

1. Angela Broaderway, Ellsworth County Medical Center2. Travis Coffield, Wilson Medical Center/Fredonia Regional Hospital3. Melissa Curless, Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital4. Emily Dunsing, Community Memorial Healthcare5. Katie Foster, Stormont Vail Health6. Ashley Harlow, Labette Health7. Zane Hoffman, Hiawatha Community Hospital8. Rhonda Hornberger, Village Shalom9. Travis Hunt, Ascension Via Christi Hospital Wichita

10. Leisha Jones, Sheridan County Hospital11. Sara Parsons, Menorah Medical Center12. Jeff Pierce, Lawrence Memorial Hospital13. Melanie Kuder, Ottawa County Health Center14. Nicolette Lindstrom, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center15. Leah Merkel, Atchison Hospital16. Randy Moyers, Russell Regional Hospital17. Paul Schiferl, Citizens Medical Center18. Stephanie Schintler, Republic County Hospital19. Paula Winkler, Community Memorial Healthcare

“Pharmacists are a fundamental part of healthcare teams striving to be good stewards of antibiotics and other antimicrobials,” said Bryna Stacey, program director of KDHE’s HAI/AR Program. “Advancing knowledge and training in antimicrobial stewardship is important to advancing pharmacist capacity in this important role.”

For more information, contact Bryna Stacey (KDHE) at Bryna.Stacey@ks.gov or Michele Clark (KHC) at mclark@khconline.org.

