Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week: Topeka High’s Lukas Brennan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Topeka High’s Lukas Brennan.

Lukas has played baseball and soccer for four years for the Trojans, and swam for two.

He maintains a 4.3 GPA. He’s also a High Five Leader for Link Crew and in National Honor Society.

Up next, Lukas plans to attend the University of Kansas to study architectural engineering.

