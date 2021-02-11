Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week: Topeka High’s Lukas Brennan
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Topeka High’s Lukas Brennan.
Lukas has played baseball and soccer for four years for the Trojans, and swam for two.
He maintains a 4.3 GPA. He’s also a High Five Leader for Link Crew and in National Honor Society.
Up next, Lukas plans to attend the University of Kansas to study architectural engineering.
To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.