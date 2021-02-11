Advertisement

Kansas Department of Agriculture proposes Noxious Weed hearing

Recurved barbs line mile-a-minute weed vines and leaf margins.
Recurved barbs line mile-a-minute weed vines and leaf margins.(Photo courtesy of Leslie J. Mehrhoff, University of Connecticut, Bugwood.org.)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public hearing will discuss the adoption of proposed regulations related to noxious weed species in Manhattan, Kansas. It will occur on Tuesday, February 16, 2021at 10:00 a.m. by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Due to health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The hearing will be held virtually to provide an opportunity for more participation.

The text of these regulations, and more information can be accessed at the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. To participate via video conference, you must pre-register to receive a video link. Comments can be submitted on the public comment web page or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, c/o Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Individual with disabilities may request accommodations to participate in the public hearing. Special accommodations must be requested at least five working days prior to the hearing. For more information contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or email Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

