K-State, KU release 2021 football schedules

Phillip Brooks vs KU
Phillip Brooks vs KU(K-State Athletics)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 football teams now know exactly what their full schedules will look like for the upcoming season.

Kansas State will face a non-conference slate of Stanford at At&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 4, followed by Southern Illinois and Manhattan at home.

They’ll kick off Big 12 play at Oklahoma State Sept. 25 and play their conference home opener Oct. 2 hosting Oklahoma.

You can find the Wildcats’ full schedule here.

KU will kick off the season at home against South Dakota Sept. 4.

The Jayhawks will then look for redemption against Coastal Carolina after losing to them the last two seasons Sept. 11, before rounding out their non-conference schedule at Duke Sept. 25.

Conference play for KU will begin one week prior, Sept. 18 against Baylor in Lawrence.

Click here for a full look at the Jayhawks’ 2021 schedule.

