Advertisement

JCPD asks for public help identifying suspects in Valor Automotive theft, burglary

Junction City Police Department is looking for two suspects in a theft and burglary from Valor...
Junction City Police Department is looking for two suspects in a theft and burglary from Valor Automotive.(Shawn Wheat | JCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department is looking for help to identify two suspects in a theft and burglary.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary and theft of a car from Valor Automotive. It said the crime happened on Feb. 6.

JCPD is needing help identifying two subjects involved in a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle from Valor Automotive...

Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Thursday, February 11, 2021

JCPD said if anyone has information related to the two individuals, they should contact it at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police identify 19-year-old shooting victim
New Shawnee Co. Health Order extends bar, restaurant hours, increases gathering limits
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran will take on the role as Chief of Staff to the City...
Coming out of retirement: Bill Cochran takes on a new type of Chief role

Latest News

File image
Popular Links
Phillip Brooks vs KU
K-State, KU release 2021 football schedules
USD 501 Topeka Public Schools will return in-person Monday, Feb. 15.
USD 501 to return in-person Monday
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence