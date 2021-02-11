JCPD asks for public help identifying suspects in Valor Automotive theft, burglary
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department is looking for help to identify two suspects in a theft and burglary.
The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary and theft of a car from Valor Automotive. It said the crime happened on Feb. 6.
JCPD said if anyone has information related to the two individuals, they should contact it at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.
