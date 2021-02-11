Advertisement

High school seniors awarded scholarships for ethical behavior

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Education Foundation of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages high school seniors to live with integrity and ethical behavior in the community and classroom. The BBB’s 2021 Student of Integrity Award Scholarships recognizes these students.

“Ethics is doing the right thing even though no one is looking or if there are consequences for speaking up. By promoting trust and ethical conduct with students, they will be able to model that behavior when they enter the workforce...This program aligns with BBB’s mission ‘to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust’,” said BBB President, Jim Hegarty.

As part of the application process students are required to write an essay describing a situation that tested their ethical philosophy and integrity.  The essay challenges students to dive into inner conflict and describe methods they used to resolve their unique encounters.

High school seniors and home-schooled students, who live in BBB’s service area are eligible to apply. $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to 12 winners to be used for college tuition and expenses:

· Three from Metro Omaha/Southwest Iowa (includes Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties)

· Three from Metro Lincoln/Greater Nebraska (all of Nebraska except Metro Omaha)

· Three from South Dakota

· Three from The Kansas Plains (all counties in Kansas except Franklin, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte)

The Application Guide, Form and Recommendation Form can be downloaded at bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-in-nebraska-south-dakota-kansas-plains-and-sw-iowa and click on “2021 Student of Integrity Award Scholarship Information.”

For more information contact the BBB at (800) 649-6814 #8526, 880-649-6814 #8526 or marketing@bbbinc.org.

