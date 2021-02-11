Advertisement

Heritage Trust Fund grants awarded to historic Kansas projects

Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22(Facebook / Governor Laura Kelly)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announces Heritage Trust Fund grants to be given out to 15 historic preservation projects in Kansas. Up to $1,168,492 has been awarded across the state as part of the 2021 round of (HTF) grants.

The HTF grants will be used to preserve or restore qualifying historic properties.

“I’m pleased that so many preservation projects will receive grant funding this year, which will ensure historic properties across the state can get the upkeep and treatment they need...Kansas has a unique and rich history, and with these awards, we can continue to celebrate and learn about that history for generations to come,” Governor Kelly said.

The approved projects are listed by county:

  • Butler: First Presbyterian Church of DeGraff, $62,990
  • Chase: Strong City Opera House, $90,000
  • Clark: Hodson Hotel/Hardesty House, $57,600
  • Douglas: First Methodist Episcopal Church, $90,000
  • Greenwood: Eureka Memorial Hall, $87,168
  • Hamilton: Northrup Theater, $90,000
  • Harvey: Newton Carnegie Library, $29,734
  • Jefferson: Newell-Johnson-Searle House Outbuilding, $82,900
  • Johnson: Olathe Memorial Cemetery, $90,000
  • Lincoln: Lincoln State Bank, $90,000
  • Marion: Donaldson & Hosmer Building, $89,700
  • Neosho: Oak Grove School District #20, $38,400
  • Osage: Star Block, $90,000
  • Shawnee: Jayhawk Hotel, Theater & Walk, $90,000
  • Shawnee: Thacher Building, $90,000

For more information contact the State Historic Preservation Office, at 785-272-8681, ext. 240; kshs.shpo@ks.gov, or visit kshs.org/14617.

