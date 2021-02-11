Heritage Trust Fund grants awarded to historic Kansas projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announces Heritage Trust Fund grants to be given out to 15 historic preservation projects in Kansas. Up to $1,168,492 has been awarded across the state as part of the 2021 round of (HTF) grants.

The HTF grants will be used to preserve or restore qualifying historic properties.

“I’m pleased that so many preservation projects will receive grant funding this year, which will ensure historic properties across the state can get the upkeep and treatment they need...Kansas has a unique and rich history, and with these awards, we can continue to celebrate and learn about that history for generations to come,” Governor Kelly said.

The approved projects are listed by county:

Butler: First Presbyterian Church of DeGraff, $62,990

Chase: Strong City Opera House, $90,000

Clark: Hodson Hotel/Hardesty House, $57,600

Douglas: First Methodist Episcopal Church, $90,000

Greenwood: Eureka Memorial Hall, $87,168

Hamilton: Northrup Theater, $90,000

Harvey: Newton Carnegie Library, $29,734

Jefferson: Newell-Johnson-Searle House Outbuilding, $82,900

Johnson: Olathe Memorial Cemetery, $90,000

Lincoln: Lincoln State Bank, $90,000

Marion: Donaldson & Hosmer Building, $89,700

Neosho: Oak Grove School District #20, $38,400

Osage: Star Block, $90,000

Shawnee: Jayhawk Hotel, Theater & Walk, $90,000

Shawnee: Thacher Building, $90,000

For more information contact the State Historic Preservation Office, at 785-272-8681, ext. 240; kshs.shpo@ks.gov, or visit kshs.org/14617.

