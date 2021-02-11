Governor Laura Kelly Applauds New Lenexa Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new 110,000-square-foot, all-purpose facility in Lenexa was met with applause by Governor Laura Kelly.

Eurofins Viracor, Inc. provides transplant teams, clinical specialty laboratory results to medical providers, and biopharmaceutical companies that also recently began providing COVID-19 testing. The site will also house a 40,000-square-foot laboratory to run company’s full testing menu.

The facility will enable the company to merge it’s local operations and corporate headquarters functions into one building.

“Eurofins Viracor is doing important work by providing testing services in the battle against COVID-19, and I’m pleased they’ve chosen Kansas to house this impressive new investment,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our state is proud to be the home of many innovative medical technology facilities, and this new all-purpose operation will be the latest advancement in this growing Kansas industry. Congratulations to Eurofins Viracor on this exciting announcement.”

The site location was selected due to it’s proximity to the Kansas City International Airport and FedEx Ship Center, along with the surrounding services, like restaurants, retail establishments, lodging and housing options.

“Kansas is the perfect location for this new facility, and I appreciate Eurofins Viracor’s decision to build here,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This move is a testament to Kansas’ continued economic growth and momentum, and this forward-thinking company is the perfect example of the caliber of business we’re hoping to continue to attract. Congratulations to Lenexa and to Eurofins Viracor.”

Construction is set to be completed in Spring 2022.

