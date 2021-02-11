Advertisement

Gov. Kelly promoting program to help small business accepting applications

By Joseph Hennessy
Feb. 10, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program is now accepting applications and updated the vaccination distribution process.

She and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman updated the state’s progress at her weekly news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Businesses with 300 or fewer employees can go to SBA.gov to apply for financial assistance. More than $2 billion of help was handed over to more than 50 Kansas businesses last year. Businesses receiving funds from the last round are eligible and she encourages them to apply and help the state’s recovery.

On the vaccine front, Kelly and Dr. Norman said vaccines are not going to waste and are being put into arms. She said low numbers are coming from the “hub and spoke” approach they implemented with the process of distribution statewide.

We’d reported Tuesday night on the survey showing Kansas is 48th in the nation on doses given so far.

“We’ve got 105 counties, 105 local health departments. When we get vaccines, we’re getting those out, distributing them out across the state,” she said. “It’s those 105 and other providers who we need to rely on to get that data into the database.”

Kansas is expected to receive 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week from the feds.

Dr. Norman also said there are now two cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus.

