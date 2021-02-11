Crews called back early Thursday to scene of overnight fire near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were called back early Thursday to the scene of an overnight fire just south of downtown Topeka after the blaze rekindled.

A house at 1628 S.W. Harrison that caught fire late Wednesday had rekindled just before sunup Thursday, fire officials said at the scene.

Flames and smoke were coming from the residence when crews arrived around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in a matter of minutes and were putting out hot spots around 7:45 a.m.

Crews were fighting the fire on the northwest portion of the house, where a portion of the roof appeared to have collapsed.

Other firefighters were entering the residence and ventilating it of smoke.

Traffic on S.W. 17th between Van Buren and Topeka Boulevard was rerouted as fire crews were on the scene.

Crews also fought a fire at the same address late Wednesday into early Thursday before they cleared the scene, only to be called back a few hours later.

The initial blaze was reported around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. First-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from the single-story, wooden-frame residential house, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

Crews kept the fire confined to the house where it started.

The house was vacant at the time of the blaze, Harrison said.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene after the initial blaze was reported. A preliminary investigation determined the fire was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

The estimated dollar loss from the first fire was listed at $6,500, of which $6,000 was to the structure and $500 to its contents.

There was no immediate word on any additional dollar loss associated with the second blaze.

According to the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office website, the house is owned by Allen Wood. Its 2020 appraised value was $7,600.

No injuries were reported in either fire incident.

