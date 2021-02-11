Advertisement

Choose Topeka incentive program extended for 2021

The Choose Topeka incentive program has been extended into 2021.
The Choose Topeka incentive program has been extended into 2021.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Choose Topeka incentive program has been extended into 2021.

The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved a $300,000 allotment to the program, which allows Topeka employers to offer up to 15,000 to candidates from other states.

Go Topeka says the program brought in 40 workers averaging an $80,000 salary in 2020, which they claim contributed $3.2 million to the regional economy.

“GO Topeka is ecstatic to see this program extended into 2021. Choose Topeka really flourished in its first year, but there is only more opportunity ahead of us as more people set their sights on Topeka, Kansas,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention & talent initiatives, GO Topeka.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says they have received thousands of offers from not only across North America, but from Europe, Asia, and South America as well.

“This is an exciting validation of the work that went into developing this program,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “Choose Topeka not only addresses an important need to attract talent to our community, but it is a powerful tool to provide many new people access to funds needed to buy a home.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police identify 19-year-old shooting victim
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor proposes plan to tax Amazon, Etsy
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident

Latest News

Denise Bigham and Janice Short visit their mother, Ann Wessel, at Rolling Hills Assisted Living...
Rolling Hills allows visitors for first time in nearly a year
John Rolph, Chair of Kansas Regional Response Reports, (top left) addresses the State Finance...
State Finance Council given encouraging COVID-19 trends
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker...
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Gov. Kelly and KDHE Sec. Dr. Norman update vaccine distribution - 5 pm
Gov. Kelly promoting program to help small business accepting applications