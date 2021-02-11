Choose Topeka incentive program extended for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Choose Topeka incentive program has been extended into 2021.

The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved a $300,000 allotment to the program, which allows Topeka employers to offer up to 15,000 to candidates from other states.

Go Topeka says the program brought in 40 workers averaging an $80,000 salary in 2020, which they claim contributed $3.2 million to the regional economy.

“GO Topeka is ecstatic to see this program extended into 2021. Choose Topeka really flourished in its first year, but there is only more opportunity ahead of us as more people set their sights on Topeka, Kansas,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention & talent initiatives, GO Topeka.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says they have received thousands of offers from not only across North America, but from Europe, Asia, and South America as well.

“This is an exciting validation of the work that went into developing this program,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “Choose Topeka not only addresses an important need to attract talent to our community, but it is a powerful tool to provide many new people access to funds needed to buy a home.”

