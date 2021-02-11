Car crashes into beauty salon Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning when a sport utility vehicle crashed through the front door of a beauty salon in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the I.H.S. salon at 5642 S.W. 29th in the Barrington Village shopping center.

Police at the scene said a GMC Acadia SUV went up and over a curb in front of the business before crashing through the front door.

Witnesses said two people inside the front of the salon sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The SUV appeared to have taken out a wooden support post that helped support an awning over the concrete walkway in front of businesses that face west in the shopping center.

An employee of a nearby business told 13 NEWS that a similar incident in which a vehicle struck the building occurred recently in the same area as Thursday’s crash.

American Medical Response ambulance, in addition to the Topeka Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Additional details, including the condition of the injured individuals and whether they required treatment at a local hospital, weren’t immediately available.

