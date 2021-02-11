Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid is no longer with the organization, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says when the team placed Reid, son of Head Coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave, it lasted through the duration of his contract with the team. That contract has since expired, and he is no longer employed by the Chiefs.

Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2021

KCTV5 has since confirmed Schefter’s report.

.@KCTV5 has confirmed this report with the Chiefs. https://t.co/Xc0QmvrJp1 — Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) February 11, 2021

Reid had been placed on administrative leave after last week’s crash that left a young girl in critical condition.

