Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid embraces his son and is son Britt Reid, linebacker coach, after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid is no longer with the organization, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says when the team placed Reid, son of Head Coach Andy Reid, on administrative leave, it lasted through the duration of his contract with the team. That contract has since expired, and he is no longer employed by the Chiefs.

KCTV5 has since confirmed Schefter’s report.

Reid had been placed on administrative leave after last week’s crash that left a young girl in critical condition.

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident

