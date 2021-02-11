22 Kansas Dillon’s pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-two Dillon’s pharmacies across the state started giving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday - but appointments filled quickly.

Dillon’s says its Manhattan Westloop pharmacy and three Topeka locations will each get about 100 doses for the week. By early Thursday afternoon, all appointments for the next week at all four locations were taken.

Each pharmacy is following its respective county’s guidelines. In Topeka and Manhattan, only healthcare workers and individuals 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.

To find out if your Dillon’s has vaccine appointments available, click here.

