Wyandotte Co. business ordered to pay $30,000 for selling counterfeit vaping products

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Wyandotte Co. business has been ordered to pay $30,000 in penalties for selling fake e-cigarette products.

According to AG Schmidt, Vinodbhai Patel, operator of Jay Ganegh, LLC, and the company were ordered to pay $30,000 in civil penalties in a consent judgment that was approved on Tuesday in Wyandotte Co. District Court by Judge Constance Alvery. He said the defendants were also ordered to reimburse the cost of his investigation into their business.

Schmidt said that the defendants knowingly misled customers by falsely representing e-cigarette products to be authentic branded merchandise when they were not. He said the products involved in the case included vaping devices and vaping liquids.

According to Schmidt, the consumer protection judgment is the third reached by his office in the past six months that address counterfeit e-cigarette products discovered by his Tobacco Enforcement Unit.

Schmidt said in October of 2020, Aaron Dune and Smoke Stax, LLC, were ordered to pay $5,000 in civil penalties and the costs of his investigation in a case filed in Sedgwick Co.

According to Schmidt, additional investigations into counterfeit vaping products remain pending.

More copies of the official judgment can be found here.

