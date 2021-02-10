Tuesday night forecast: The cold continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been cold since the weekend and while it will remain cold for the rest of the work week, the weekend is starting to become a real concern for even colder temperatures with dangerous wind chills.

You’ll also notice in the 8 day several chances for snow but it still looks like we’ll get minor accumulation with each round (every 12 hours generally less than 1″). Some areas at times may be 1-2″ of snow. There are also indications that Friday night into Saturday may come with more but with that still several days out we’ll continue to keep an eye on it for now.

The combination of all the cloud cover and the snow on the ground that certainly won’t be melting anytime soon will help in keeping temperatures cold and making it hard to warm up. Despite a warmup in the teens today through Thursday from the 8 day do not be surprised if temperatures are colder than the forecast indicates.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows will range from low single digits in north-central KS to around 10° near I-35. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some flurries or light snow can’t be ruled out both tomorrow and tomorrow night however less than 1″ and likely less than 0.5″ will accumulate. As of now this may be the best day that all of northeast KS gets in the teens. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

There may still be some teens on Thursday but highs near the Nebraska border may be stuck in the single digits. There will also be some light snow Thursday with the potential for a Trace-2″.

As of now have Friday dry before snow develops Friday night but will keep an eye on the timing of snow with the next storm system that will affect the start of the weekend. This comes with even colder temperatures where wind chill values are looking more likely to remain below zero all weekend. This includes actual temperatures between -5 and -18 for Sunday morning. Wide range in temperatures from the computer models are leading to low confidence on just how cold Sunday for Valentine’s Day will be.

WHEN WILL IT WARM BACK UP? The first opportunity for at least some parts of northeast KS to get above 32° will be Feb 19th.

Taking Action:

Remember head to https://www.kandrive.org/@-96.41632,38.88395,7?show=winterDriving for the latest road conditions. The frigid airmass will be sticking around for awhile. Stay warm and stay safe. Each round of snow in the 8 day will come with minor accumulation. Monitoring Friday night into Saturday being the most impactful compared to the other chances in the 8 day. Check back daily in case there are changes to the forecast though.

