TPD welcomes new offi-fur

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has introduced a new Therapy Dog Program in its station.

The Topeka Police Department announced on social media that it is piloting a new Therapy Dog Program, which will promote officer wellness, help in investigations and join officers in community engagement efforts.

Meet Gracie, the newest member of TPD. Gracie is a Goldendoodle who was graciously donated to the department to serve... Posted by Topeka Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

TPD said Gracie, its new Goldendoodle, was graciously donated to the Department.

For more information about Gracie, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.