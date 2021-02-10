TPD welcomes new offi-fur
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has introduced a new Therapy Dog Program in its station.
The Topeka Police Department announced on social media that it is piloting a new Therapy Dog Program, which will promote officer wellness, help in investigations and join officers in community engagement efforts.
TPD said Gracie, its new Goldendoodle, was graciously donated to the Department.
