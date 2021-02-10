Advertisement

TPD welcomes new offi-fur

Gracie is TPD's new therapy dog. (Courtesy TPD Media)
Gracie is TPD's new therapy dog. (Courtesy TPD Media)(TPD Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has introduced a new Therapy Dog Program in its station.

The Topeka Police Department announced on social media that it is piloting a new Therapy Dog Program, which will promote officer wellness, help in investigations and join officers in community engagement efforts.

Meet Gracie, the newest member of TPD. Gracie is a Goldendoodle who was graciously donated to the department to serve...

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

TPD said Gracie, its new Goldendoodle, was graciously donated to the Department.

For more information about Gracie, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor proposes plan to tax Amazon, Etsy
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident
Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in East Topeka

Latest News

Riley Co. loses one more resident to COVID-19, sees 17 new positive cases
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly to deliver COVID-19 update
Project Topeka was the recipient of the gift.
Christ the King students donate food
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Sen. Marshall works to ensure affordable health insurance despite pre-existing conditions