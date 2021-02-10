Advertisement

Topeka woman at summer disturbance at Law Enforcement Center has preliminary hearing

Reahnna McBride is facing a slew of felony charges after a June 1 protest.
Reahnna McBride is facing a slew of felony charges after a June 1 protest.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five witnesses testified against a Topeka woman facing charges for her alleged involvement in the protest in front of the Law Enforcement Center last summer.

19-year-old Reahnna McBride is facing five felony charges: three for battery on a law enforcement officer, one for incitement to riot and one for criminal damage to property.

A judge ruled Tuesday the state of Kansas has enough evidence to hold McBride over for trial.

The charges come after a group gathered outside the Law Enforcement Center on June 1 following a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest earlier in the evening.

Three witnesses said they did not see McBride throw any objects towards the state troopers on scene but did see her in the crowd.

One witness said they saw McBride toss a brick as she was hit with rubber bullets.

Another witness said she could be seen throwing bricks or rocks on footage of the protest.

She is set to be arraigned March 9.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County

Latest News

Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
City of Manhattan State of the City virtual address by Ron Fehr, city manager
‘State of the City’ Address held virtually in Manhattan
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke discusses what changes could be coming to the Health...
Shawnee Co. Health Officer talks potential changes to Health Order
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke discusses what changes could be coming to the Health...
Shawnee Co. Health Officer talks potential changes in Health Order