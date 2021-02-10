Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating suspicious death in east Topeka

By Dylan Olsen and Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: 5:40 a.m.: Topeka Police are investigating a suspicious death in east Topeka that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 2300 block of SE Bellview around 12:15 a.m. where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local medical care facility and later pronounced dead.

The death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact telltpd@topeka.org or contact CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007

Topeka police are holding a crime scene early Wednesday at an east-side apartment complex.

Officers were on the scene at the Highland Park Apartments in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview.

Yellow crime-scene tape had been placed between two buildings on the west side of the complex, which is located directly east of Highland Park High School.

Topeka police as of 5:15 a.m. have not released any information about the incident.

Check back with wibw.com for more details as they become available.

