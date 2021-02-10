Topeka High holds ceremony for early graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High held a ceremony for early graduates on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine of the 73 early graduates attended the socially-distant ceremony. Principal Rebecca Morrisey said this graduation ceremony was especially important because these students have had to endure nearly a year of learning during a pandemic and still managed to graduate early.

THS will hold its spring graduation ceremony on May 22.

