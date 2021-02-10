The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave after last week’s crash that left a young girl in critical condition. The news came from the Chief’s in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

The team’s full statement is below:

“Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

