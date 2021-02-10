Advertisement

The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave after last week’s crash that left a young girl in critical condition. The news came from the Chief’s in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

The team’s full statement is below:

“Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County

Latest News

HB 2196 Kansas State Legislature for fraud claims.
Eric Stafford, Kansas Chamber VP of Government Affairs speaks at Committee meeting at Kansas...
HB 2196 hearing for committee, looking to improve unemployment issues
Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer (D) speaks at Democratic Caucus. (Feb. 9, 2021)
Kansas House democrats preview policy agenda
State Reps. meet for House Democratic Caucus
Kansas House Democrat Caucus meets for policy agenda for 2021 session
Extreme cold continues for the next 10 days
Tuesday night forecast: The cold continues