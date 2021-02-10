Advertisement

‘State of the City’ Address held virtually in Manhattan

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting off year two of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce’s Power Lunch series, Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr, gave his State of the City Address at Tuesday’s virtual luncheon.

Fehr summarized the status of the numerous construction projects in and around Manhattan, including the Douglass Recreation Center and North Campus Corridor project.

Updates on upcoming projects, including the Aggieville parking garage and next phases of road construction to have bids placed for road improvements.

Fehr also discussed the status of the Manhattan Regional Airport, following the COVID-19 pandemic, after having a record year in 2019.

“This was 2019, a banner year, best ever, 77,500 enplanements, six to seven solid flights to either Dallas/Fort Worth or Chicago, larger planes, everything was going great, and then COVID hit.” City of Manhattan, City Manager, Ron Fehr says.

Fehr says American Airlines has announced a third flight between Manhattan and Dallas/Fort Worth will soon be available as travel begins increasing.

