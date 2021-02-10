Advertisement

HB 2196 hearing for committee, looking to improve unemployment issues

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development held their hearing on House Bill 2195.

The measure would help businesses, nonprofits and other organizations in the state being harmed by unemployment benefit payouts into fraudulent accounts.

HB 2195, introduced last week, would create the unemployment compensation modernization and improvement council along with it.

Eric Stafford, VP of Government Affairs for the Kansas Chamber said, “The emails keep coming in from employers from members of ours, from individuals who are not able to properly get benefits that they are entitled to. so, this is a big issue. A colleague in our office just received her fourth letter from the department.”

The State Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Dan Murray, said small businesses frustration continues with fraud claims and unemployment insurance issues.

“We need the forms and protections that are provided in this bill and again, would urge the committee’s favorable passage of this out of committee,” he said.

House Minority Leader Rep. Tom Sawyer (D) said they are continuing to work with Governor Laura Kelly’s administration to help fix the issues as well.

“They’ve made a lot of progress in terms of trying to stop the fraud and the budget invested $37 million in a new computer system, adding new staff,” he said. “This is a pretty high priority for the department of labor.”

They will hold a hearing Wednesday for those who oppose the bill.

