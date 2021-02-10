Special Olympics Kansas to meet with Congress for suport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas is going to Washington, D.C., virtually.

Special Olympics Kansas says athletes, organization leaders, Unified Sports partners, family members and supporters from across the nation will be part of a virtual meeting on Feb. 10 and 11 for its annual “Capitol Hill Day.” It said 2021 marks the 19th year the Special Olympics has organized the event, which includes over 500 delegates representing 48 states, and is being held for the first time completely virtually. Additionally, it said supporters are rallying virtually to contact their Members of Congress through a VoterVoice campaign to ask for the continued support of the organization.

According to the organization, athletes will lead over 300 virtual meetings with Members of Congress in both the House and Senate, inviting elected officials to partner with them to support inclusive education and health initiatives for those with intellectual disabilities. It said Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools programming is in over 7,800 schools throughout the nation, with a goal of being in over 10,000 schools by 2024.

Special Olympics said it is also working towards ending healthcare disparities for Americans with intellectual disabilities. It said under current federal funding agreements that started in 2016, it has reached over 207,000 Special Olympics U.S. athletes with inclusive health programming, with a goal of reaching at least 500,000 by 2025. Typically, it said Special Olympics U.S. Programs travel to the nation’s Capitol each February to meet with their state’s members of Congress in person. However, it said, due to COIVD-19, all meetings for 2021 will be held virtually.

According to Special Olympics, athletes that serve as self-advocates will educate lawmakers and their staff about the stigma faced by people with intellectual disabilities and how high-impact and cost-effective Special Olympics programming in sports, health and education can reduce discrimination. It said advocates will also request continued support from legislators for evidence-based programming that benefits all Americans, regardless of ability.

Special Olympics Kansas says individuals from the state attending Capitol Hill Day are as follows:

John Lair - Program CEO

Gracie Flanagan - Athlete

Jesse Lyle Program - Staff

Luke Schulte Program - Staff

Chris Burt Program - Staff

Tyler Griswold - Athlete

Taylor Obersteadt - Program Staff

Katherine Stineman - Unified Partner

“Capitol Hill day allows us a platform to advocate and promote Special Olympics International and Special Olympics Kansas. Legislators get to see the huge difference that our programs make for so many individuals,” said John Lair, CEO of Special Olympics Kansas. Lair added, “Our continued partnership with Capitol Hill is the pinnacle when it comes to moving Special Olympics Kansas forward.”

Special Olympics said the record high 500-plus delegates will be joined by a record-high number of Special Olympics Global and Champion Ambassadors, including Brooklyn Decker Roddick, Mack Hollins, Maureen McCormick, John C. McGinley, Dale Moss, Apolo Ohno, and Dalton Risner.

“Our athletes and youth leaders are on the front lines, tearing down barriers which have discriminated against people with intellectual disabilities for far too long. While they are working to build a more inclusive framework, they need the critical funding the U.S. government provides to fortify this structure, creating a brighter future for all,” said Tim Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics. Shriver added, “Additionally, we are seeking the U.S. government’s support to preserve laws guaranteeing the full rights, participation, and integration of people with intellectual disabilities into our society.”

According to the organization, the versatility of the 2-day virtual event will give many their first chance of being part of the annual Capitol Hill Day event, including a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Brooklyn Decker Roddick.

“For too long, I have watched people with intellectual disabilities be treated as less than equal. I am excited and honored to participate in my first Capitol Hill Day alongside Special Olympics athletes as we advocate to decision-makers for health and education funding, ensuring people with intellectual disabilities, people like my aunt, are treated with respect and dignity,” said Roddick.

The organization said in over 7,800 Unified Champion Schools throughout the nation, it has trained and mobilized youth leaders and educators to create more inclusive schools by including students with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of school life. It said social inclusion is promoted by bringing together young people with and without intellectual disabilities on sports teams, through whole-school engagement opportunities and by fostering inclusive youth leadership. It said as many as 3.6 million young people are taking part in the experiences in 49 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, which are increasing acceptance of residents of all abilities while also reducing stigma and bullying.

Special Olympics said it offers critical health programming where its athletes can get free health screenings and year-round health and fitness interventions, and where health professionals are trained to treat people with intellectual disabilities to increase access to quality care for people with intellectual disabilities in their communities.

According to Special Olympics, in the U.S., it has provided over 1 million health screenings and trained over 133,000 healthcare professionals. It said over 100,00 athletes participate in ongoing fitness interventions that can improve blood pressure. It said globally, it has provided over 2 million free health screenings in over 135 countries and trained nearly 280,000 healthcare professionals on how to treat those with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics said in addition to federal funding, it also gets funds from private foundations, corporations and individuals. It said public and private support is vital for it to offer education and health programming to participants at no cost. It said it encourages individuals to contact their Members of Congress using a VoterVoice campaign with the ask to support Special Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.