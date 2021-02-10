Advertisement

Sen. Marshall works to ensure affordable health insurance despite pre-existing conditions

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is fighting to make health insurance affordable for every American, even those with pre-existing conditions.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has teamed up with Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rob Portman (R-Oh.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.) to introduce the Protect Act, which would protect residents with pre-existing conditions and ensure that Americans will never be denied healthcare coverage or be charged more due to pre-existing conditions.

“As a physician, I’ve dedicated my career to putting my patients’ health first,” said Senator Marshall. “The Protect Act would protect Kansan patients by prohibiting insurance companies from raising premiums, banning or denying coverage, and excluding benefits to patients based on a pre-existing condition. I will continue to work with my colleagues to advance patient-centered health care that improves access to quality and affordable care, and puts people back in charge of their health care.”

According to Marshall, the Protect Act amends the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to do the following:

  • Guarantee availability of health insurance the individual or group market, regardless of pre-existing conditions
  • Prohibit discrimination against patients based on health status - including prohibiting increased premiums for patients due to pre-existing conditions
  • Prohibit insurance companies from excluding coverage of treatments for a beneficiary’s pre-existing condition

For more information about the Protect Act, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Kansas Walmarts to start giving out COVID-19 vaccines
Governor makes tax proposal amendment to Senate Bill 22
Governor proposes plan to tax Amazon, Etsy
Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident
Topeka police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday at the...
Topeka police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in East Topeka

Latest News

Riley Co. loses one more resident to COVID-19, sees 17 new positive cases
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly to deliver COVID-19 update
Project Topeka was the recipient of the gift.
Christ the King students donate food
Gracie is TPD's new therapy dog. (Courtesy TPD Media)
TPD welcomes new offi-fur