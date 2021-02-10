Sen. Marshall works to ensure affordable health insurance despite pre-existing conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is fighting to make health insurance affordable for every American, even those with pre-existing conditions.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has teamed up with Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rob Portman (R-Oh.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.) to introduce the Protect Act, which would protect residents with pre-existing conditions and ensure that Americans will never be denied healthcare coverage or be charged more due to pre-existing conditions.

“As a physician, I’ve dedicated my career to putting my patients’ health first,” said Senator Marshall. “The Protect Act would protect Kansan patients by prohibiting insurance companies from raising premiums, banning or denying coverage, and excluding benefits to patients based on a pre-existing condition. I will continue to work with my colleagues to advance patient-centered health care that improves access to quality and affordable care, and puts people back in charge of their health care.”

According to Marshall, the Protect Act amends the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to do the following:

Guarantee availability of health insurance the individual or group market, regardless of pre-existing conditions

Prohibit discrimination against patients based on health status - including prohibiting increased premiums for patients due to pre-existing conditions

Prohibit insurance companies from excluding coverage of treatments for a beneficiary’s pre-existing condition

