Santa Fe Trail superintendent stepping down after community backlash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The interim superintendent for the Santa Fe Trail School District is stepping down from his post after this school year.

Interim Superintendent Jim Lentz announced in a recent letter to parents that he will resign in June.

Lentz and Santa Fe High School Principal Pat Graham have faced widespread backlash after Graham recommended the contract of a long-time teacher not be extended. An online petition calling for the pair’s resignations reached over 500 signatures in just a few days, with many parents citing the contract situation in their reasoning.

Lentz defended the decision in his letter, but says he will recommend the teacher is issued a new contract and will allow public comments for the Board meeting Thursday.

Read the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.