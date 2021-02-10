Riley Co. loses one more resident to COVID-19, sees 17 new positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is mourning the loss of another resident due to COVID-19.

Riley County says one more COVID-19 patient has died in the county. It said the patient was a 76-year-old male that tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 4 and passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Via Christi Village. It said his passing brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 32.

According to the County, 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 were also identified.

Riley Co. said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for four positive patients currently. It said three are in the ICU.

According to Riley Co., this week, the Health Department will continue to vaccinate residents that are 65 and older and will also start to administer the second doses to those that were vaccinated as part of Phase 1.

Riley Co. said for those in need of a second dose, the Health Department will contact those individuals when the vaccination window opens. It said it is recommended that residents get their booster shot from the same place they got their first dose. It said residents should note that the side effects of the second dose can be more severe than the first.

Riley Co. also said due to the extreme temperatures forecasted for the week, the testing site at CiCo Park will be closed. It said it is working to find an indoor location and will notify residents once that decision is made.

According to the County, there will be mobile testing events throughout the month of February in different parts of the county. It said the events are free and no appointments are necessary. For a complete list, click here.

