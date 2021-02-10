Advertisement

Report: Fulton County, Georgia opens criminal investigation of Trump phone call

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Fulton County District Attorney is launching a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

The Fulton County district attorney has sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to preserve documents relating Trump’s Jan. 2 call to him in which the then-president said he wanted to “find” enough votes in the state to overturn his loss, WSB reported.

This comes a day after Georgia’s secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into the same phone call.

Trump is also facing a second impeachment trial on a separate matter - his alleged role in instigating a deadly riot on Capitol Hill Jan. 6.

