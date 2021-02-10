Presbyterian Manor in Topeka opens entries for ‘Art is Ageless’ exhibition and competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are an artist age 65 and older you are being sought to enter Topeka Presbyterian Manor’s annual Art is Ageless® juried exhibit. It will be held from April 19 – 23, 2021. Entries will be accepted from any area artist. You must be 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for a chance to be featured in the Art is Ageless calendar for 2022.

The exhibit will accompany the 40th anniversary of the Art is Ageless program and be commemorated with the 2021 Art is Ageless calendar.

Because of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit will only be open to residents at the campus, however, a virtual exhibit will be posted to Facebook on the Topeka Presbyterian Manor Facebook page. There will be a residents-only reception on April 23, and a winner will be announced on the community’s Facebook page.

Non-juried artists of all ages can also exhibit and senior artists may also choose to exhibit their work only. All work must be completed within the past five years (since January 2015). There are nine categories, as well as amateur or professional designations. Exhibition and competition rules can be found ArtIsAgeless.org.

All competition judged works need to be entered at Presbyterian Manor by April 16. Contact Rose Dahlgren at rdahlgren@pmma.org or call 785-272-6510 to arrange a time to drop off artwork at 4712 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka.

All residents and other area seniors are invited to express their imagination and creativity through The Art is Ageless® program’s annual competition and exhibit, as well as art classes, drama and music events, educational opportunities and more.

Local competition winners will get the opportunity to join winners from 14 other PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) communities where they will be judged at the system wide level.

Contact Rose Dahlgren for entry forms and more information at 785-272-6510 or rdahlgren@pmma.org, or ArtIsAgeless.org.

