New Shawnee Co. Health Order extends bar, restaurant hours, increases gathering limits
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new and less restrictive health order for Shawnee County will go into effect on Friday.
The Shawnee County Health Department says a new Emergency Order of Local Health has been issued, which will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 12, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until March 12, at 11:59 p.m. unless renewed, rescinded or superseded by another order.
SCHD said Dr. Erin Locke has adopted the following changes to local requirements:
- Mass gathering limits for events have been increased to 300 people or 50% of the venues total capacity
- Organizations planning events that are expected to be over 300 participants must submit a written plan for review by the COVID-19 Incident Response Team and the Shawnee County Health Officer. Plans are to be sent to covid19info@snco.us
- Hours of operation for restaurants, bars and nightclubs are to increase to 12 a.m.
- Consumption of food and beverages at counters is now permitted with appropriate social distancing and barriers between seats
- Karaoke is permitted and included with other live performances that are allowed
Any questions regarding the new health order can be sent to covid19info@snco.us or call 785-251-4848.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.