Local assisted living center allowing visitors for first time in almost a year

Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility
Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An assisted living center in Topeka is opening its doors to family members today for the first time in nearly a year. Rolling Hills Assisted Living made the announcement public in a news release Monday morning.

They call it “terrific news for residents and family members”. COVID-19 has limited in-person visitation since March of 2020. Rolling Hills is part of Midwest Health. The company says that six assisted living communities in the Topeka area will resume in-person visitation in the “very near future”.

