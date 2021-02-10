Kansas Water Offices Hosts Virtual RAC Meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Kansas Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will host their next meeting by Webinar.

The virtual meeting will discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 23 at 1:30 p.m. The discussion will include a Project Prioritization Matrix, the Kansas Water Plan updates, Funding and Governance Subcommittee and Best Management Practices Subcommittee.

More information can be found at www.kwo.ks.gov. You may also request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

All persons with disabilities needing accommodations can notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 five days prior to the meeting to ensure all needs are met.

