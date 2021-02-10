Kansas Senate passes tax cut bill, vote down Gov. Kelly’s proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate Tuesday approved a major tax cut bill, but voted down Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal for a tax on more digital goods and products that would have offset some of it.

Their 24-15 vote sends the nearly $500 million measure to the house. Several Republicans voted against it, with concerns over cost. Senators did approve one amendment the Governor and democratic leaders proposed this morning - increasing the standard deduction. They say it will cut income taxes for 94 percent of Kansans.

However, senators voted down another amendment requiring marketplace facilitators, like Amazon or Etsy, to collect and remit sale tax for all remote sellers on their platforms, and imposing sales tax on digital products, like video streaming services.

Democrats said it would generate $97 million to offset the tax cut. In a statement, they say enacting cuts without a way to pay for them leaves a billion dollar hole in the budget, and puts core services at risk.

“Senate Republicans didn’t care about raising the standard deduction for hardworking Kansans until they realized they didn’t have to pay for it,” Minority Senate Leader Dinah Sykes said. “They want the reward without the work. In rejecting the provisions that would pay for this tax relief for Kansas families — and would level the playing field for Kansas businesses who are at a competitive disadvantage to global retailers — they’re ensuring that the benefit to Kansans is offset by the damage created by the more than $1 billion hole this leaves in our budget. This will cut into core services like education, roads and bridges, our mental health and social safety net services – and damage our state’s ability to recover quickly from the pandemic.”

In their own statement, Senate Republicans say the measure brings needed relief to families and businesses, and will boost economic recovery.

From Senate President Ty Masterson, Vice President Rick Wilborn, and Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop: “Today’s vote is a critical first step towards finally reversing an unintended tax increase while providing Kansas families and businesses a boost to aid in our economic recovery.”

“The RELIEF Act is aptly named because it provides real and immediate relief to our families and businesses who have stood strong during the past year and endured the many challenges associated with the pandemic,” Sen. Caryn Tyson, who carried the bill on the floor, said. “By passing this bill, the Senate signaled it sides with these hard-working Kansans. I look forward to upholding that commitment as this bill moves forward.”

