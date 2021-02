TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

Along with the 1,934 new cases, there were 106 new deaths and 91 new hospitalizations.

There are currently 252 active clusters of COVID-19 around the state, most of which are in long-term care facilities.

