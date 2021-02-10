Kansas House democrats preview policy agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas house democrats are looking to make changes to the state’s policies and priorities for the 2021 session.

Minority leader Rep. Tom Sawyer said they will focus on five policy areas: Affordable, accessible health care, Improving children’s education and investing in early childhood, Helping working families, Providing equal opportunity for all Kansans, Creating a more sustainable future.

Sawyer said, “Our agenda focuses on helping all Kansans. I think we have a good contrast with the republicans. You see a lot of the legislations deals with special interests. So you have an agenda that helps the privileged few and helps all Kansans.”

He was joined by more than 15 state representatives.

