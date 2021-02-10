K-State upset bid over No. 13 Texas fall short, ‘Cats lose 11-straight
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off of 10-straight losses, the Wildcats fell just short to No. 13 Texas Tuesday night, 80-77.
Down three with seconds left, a Mike McGuirl half-court heave hit the back of the rim and bounced out to seal K-State’s fate.
The Wildcats rallied back from a 17-point second half deficit to bring the game within one with less than a minute remaining, but couldn’t get over the hump as Texas hit free throws down the stretch.
K-State returns to play Saturday at No. 23 Oklahoma State.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.