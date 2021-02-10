Advertisement

K-State upset bid over No. 13 Texas fall short, ‘Cats lose 11-straight

K-State upset bid over No. 13 Texas fall short, ‘Cats lose 11-straight
K-State upset bid over No. 13 Texas fall short, ‘Cats lose 11-straight(Scott Weaver, Kansas State)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off of 10-straight losses, the Wildcats fell just short to No. 13 Texas Tuesday night, 80-77.

Down three with seconds left, a Mike McGuirl half-court heave hit the back of the rim and bounced out to seal K-State’s fate.

The Wildcats rallied back from a 17-point second half deficit to bring the game within one with less than a minute remaining, but couldn’t get over the hump as Texas hit free throws down the stretch.

K-State returns to play Saturday at No. 23 Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car that was left running was stolen from a Topeka Kwik Shop. It crashed a short time later.
Stolen car crashes into dumpster; one taken to hospital
Ice rescue specialists managed to save a dog that was stuck in the icy Kansas River
Dog rescued from the Kansas River
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested after driving into parked cars
Aaron Coleman, a Rep.-elect from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing on Dec. 16 in...
Troubled Kansas state rep returns to Democratic party
A multi-vehicle collision was reported around 6:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 along...
Multi-vehicle crash reported early Monday on I-70 along Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County

Latest News

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
The Chief’s Britt Reid placed on administrative leave after accident
KU picks up 200th Sunflower Showdown win, 74-51
Sunflower Showdown rescheduled to February 17
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
AP source: Chiefs’ Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Report: Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77