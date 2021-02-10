Advertisement

Give your dog a smile makeover

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel wants to give your furbaby a smile makeover. Professional teeth cleaning is recommended for dogs at least once a year. By cleaning your pet’s teeth, you reduce their risk of developing periodontal disease, which can cause foul breath, painful chewing, and infect or damage gum tissue, teeth and bones.

To make reservations call 785-392-6141 or email/visit www.tlcpetnursinghotel.com admin@tlcpetnursinghotel.com

