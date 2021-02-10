Give your dog a smile makeover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel wants to give your furbaby a smile makeover. Professional teeth cleaning is recommended for dogs at least once a year. By cleaning your pet’s teeth, you reduce their risk of developing periodontal disease, which can cause foul breath, painful chewing, and infect or damage gum tissue, teeth and bones.

To make reservations call 785-392-6141 or email/visit www.tlcpetnursinghotel.com admin@tlcpetnursinghotel.com

